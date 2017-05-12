× Oklahoma deputy attacked, knocked unconscious during traffic stop

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma deputy is recovering after he was attacked and knocked unconscious during a traffic stop.

Just after midnight, officials say the deputy called into dispatch to report that he was going to approach a suspicious vehicle with no license plates that was parked in the middle of Wainwright Rd., near 174th.

Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier told KJRH that the deputy didn’t even make it to the driver’s door before the driver got out of the car.

Frazier says the deputy was attacked, beaten and knocked unconscious.

A few minutes after the initial call, the sheriff says the deputy called dispatchers to say that he had been assaulted by two black men and he lost consciousness.

“We won’t sleep until we uncover who’s done this to our deputy,” Frazier said.

The driver was described as a black man, standing 6’0″ tall with a stocky build and had a distinctive scar underneath his eye.