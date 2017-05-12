Oklahoma woman killed, two children hospitalized after fatal crash in Kingfisher

KINGFISHER, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was killed and two children remain in the hospital after a fatal crash in Kingfisher.

Just before 9 p.m., officials say a semi truck crashed into the back of a 2006 Saturn.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured in the crash.

However, everyone inside the Saturn sustained injuries.

Amanda Smith, 35 of Kingfisher, was pronounced dead at the scene due to a head injury.

Officials say the driver sustained a leg injury, but refused treatment.

Three children, ages 12, 11 and 9, were transported to the hospital.

The 12-year-old boy was transported by Air Evac to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

A 9-year-old girl was admitted in stable condition with a head injury.

Officials say the 11-year-old boy was treated at a local hospital for a head injury; however, he was later released.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation.