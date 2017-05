EDMOND, Okla. – Emergency crews are on scene of an accident involving a school bus in Edmond.

Around 8 a.m., a Deer Creek school bus and another vehicle crashed near N.W. 206th and MacArthur Blvd.

Witnesses say no children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

An EMSA unit is on scene checking both drivers for injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.