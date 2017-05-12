× Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia

MOORE, Okla. – Moore Police issued a silver alert for a missing man Friday evening.

Officials are looking for 70-year-old Michael Wimberly.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a pocket, blue jeans, and a white and black ballcap.

His last known location is in Moore near N.E. 6th and Ramblin Oaks Drive around 4:40 p.m.

Police are looking for the vehicle he was last seen in: A gray 2008 four-door Pontiac G6 with the Oklahoma license plate CAY638.

The vehicle does have hail damage on the hood.

Wimbelry has dementia and will mostly likely not know where he is.

If you know his whereabouts or see him, call police.