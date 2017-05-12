HOORAY! Storms are out and sunshine is in!

Skies will clear from west to east today with mild highs in the low to mid 70s with a breezy north wind.

Winds will decrease overnight with cooler lows in the 40s and 50s.

Patchy fog is possible in eastern Oklahoma.

Tomorrow will be picture perfect with highs in the upper 70s under sunny skies.

Winds will only be 10-15 mph out of the south.

Mother’s Day will be warm, breezy and sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Enjoy the nice weather, severe weather will return next week.

We will have two major storm systems – Tuesday to Wednesday and Thursday to Friday. Stay tuned for important updates!