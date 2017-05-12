Victim, suspect identified after fight in front yard of N.W. Oklahoma City home turns fatal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have released more information on a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., police responded to a shooting call near N.W. 91st and Walker.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found James Carbajal, 37, dead.

Investigators believe Carbajal and Marqueon Boykins, 26, were fighting in the front yard of the home in the 400 block of N.W. 91st when the shooting occurred.

At some point during the fight, Boykins reportedly went to a nearby vehicle, grabbed a gun and shot Carbajal to death.

Boykins was taken into custody at the scene.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder.