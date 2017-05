× 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles near Waynoka

WAYNOKA, Okla. – An earthquake hit 12 miles southeast of Waynoka early Saturday morning.

The USGS said the earthquake in Woods County was a 4.2.

It happened at 3:32 a.m. and was more almost two and a half miles deep.

Aline, OK, Dacoma, OK, Oklahoma City, OK and Dallas, TX may have felt it as well.