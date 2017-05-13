“I take five pills a day and four extra on weekends,” Hundreds participate in Walk to Cure Arthritis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at the OKC Boathouse District for the Walk to Cure Arthritis 5K.

Participants raised money for research to help find a cure for the disease.

NewsChannel 4's Heather Holeman was there with her family, including her 10-year-old daughter Kaylan, who knows the pain of arthritis all too well.

"I take five pills a day and four extra on weekends," Kaylan said. "I'm so grateful to everyone who has supported me, it warms my heart."

Arthritis affects more than 50 million people in the United States. 300,000 of those are children.

If you would like to donate to arthritis research, click here.