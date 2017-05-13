Motorcyclist killed in northeastern Oklahoma collision

BRISTOW, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 73-year-old New Jersey man has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a recreational vehicle in northeastern Oklahoma.

Troopers say Peter J. Izzo Jr. of Red Bank, New Jersey, was killed in Friday’s collision in Creek County.

The collision occurred at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Oklahoma highways 48 and 66 about three miles north of Bristow.

The patrol says Izzo’s motorcycle was southbound on Oklahoma Highway 66 when the northbound recreational vehicle attempted to make a left turn and pulled into the motorcycle’s path.

Troopers say Izzo sustained massive injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The driver and passenger of the recreational vehicle were not injured.

The patrol says Izzo was wearing a helmet.