Mustang Wins First Baseball State Title Since 1982

Mustang entered this post season having not won a state baseball championship since 1982. The Broncos faced a tough bracket as well having to beat Owasso and rivals Yukon just to get to the championship game.

However, Westmoore's road to the state championship wasn't all roses either. The Jags had to get past a loaded Deer Creek team and a perennial power in Broken Arrow to get to the title match.

So what was the difference in Mustang's 10-4 win over Westmoore? A freshman pitcher named Dax Fulton.

