New Salvation Army Store in Edmond giving back to those going through a tough time

EDMOND, Okla. – Gorgeous weather brought out shoppers to the new Salvation Army Family store on 2nd and Santa Fe in Edmond.

After a prayer for blessings, the ribbon cutting ceremony kicked off the opening.

Inside the Salvation Army Family store, you’ll find everything from women’s and men’s clothing to shoes, furniture, jewelry and collectables.

Proceeds from the items sold go to a good cause to help men get back on their feet after going through tough life events.

“They can help us by shopping and donating to use and do it all in the same day. That’s what sustains this program,” said Erik Nickell, administrator of the Adult Rehabilitation Center.

The Salvation Army Family store is inside a former grocery store. Thousands of square feet of just about everything you’d want and just in time for Mother’s Day.

So, get ready to shop ’til you drop!