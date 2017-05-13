Oklahoma couple with warrants arrested after giving deputies false IDs; both face child neglect charges

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple with outstanding warrants was arrested after giving deputies false IDs during a traffic stop Friday evening.

It all began back in February after a 5-month-old baby was found unresponsive at a home, and then died the next day.

Raymond Vickers, 28, and Cheyenna Bates, 28, were both charged with child neglect, possession of drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Friday night, deputies pulled over a black SUV with an illegible paper tag.

According to KJRH, police say Vickers gave them the name “Anthony Edward Vickers.” Bates said she was from Louisiana and her name was “Renee Vaughn.”

Deputies then found out the name Vickers gave them belonged to a deceased person in Oklahoma.

They also asked to search the car but were not given permission.

According to the TCSO report obtained by KJRH, deputies put Vickers in handcuffs and then found his wallet, with his real ID inside.

Vickers then told deputies who Bates really was.

Both were booked into the Tulsa County Jail after warrants came up for each of them.

They may possibly be extradited to Mayes and Rogers Counties for warrants they have there.