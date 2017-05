Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shawnee has had one of the best years and runs in baseball this state has ever seen.

Entering Saturday, Shawnee had won 51 straight games dating back to last season, they're ranked number one in the nation and had won two straight state championships.

They're legend grew three fold with a 12-7 win over Claremore in the 5A state championship game. Their third straight state title. They finished the year 40-0 and deserving of their number one ranking.

Highlights and reaction in the video above.