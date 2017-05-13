Spectacular weather expected for Mother’s Day weekend!

What an awesome weekend it will be!

The storm from last week to our east and our next stormy pattern developing out west doesn’t dig its heels into Oklahoma until after the weekend.

This means plenty of sunny skies this weekend with cool nights and warm afternoons.

Expecting light winds speeds Saturday and stronger south winds on Sunday.

Looks like a stormy jet stream pattern next week with rounds of severe weather possible especially Tuesday into Wednesday and then again on Thursday and Friday.

All modes of severe weather possible including large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.

We will watch next week very closely as Tornado Alley lights up.

In the meantime, lets enjoy the weekend!