OHP’s PSA for safe driving: “We want you to graduate”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - With graduation season underway, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants to make sure you make it to the ceremony.

This weekend, OHP released public service announcement videos for safe driving with an emphasis on graduating students:

"One out of every 10 roadway fatalities is a child 18 or under. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants you to drive safely, so that you can graduate."

With messages like "I want you to drive safe and gradate" as well as "I want your child to graduate," the PSA videos are especially geared towards both high school seniors and their parents alike.