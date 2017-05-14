Police: woman robbed local Braum’s with hammer, took dog along

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say a metro woman used a hammer to rob a Braum's on the city's southwest side Sunday.

“About 10 o’clock this morning, a female wearing a Batman T-shirt came into the Braum’s here at Grand and South Penn," said Lt. Jeff Spruill with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the suspect, 26-year-old Clara Aguirre, pulled out a hammer but it didn't seem to frighten anyone. So, she kicked it up a notch.

“She ended up smashing the screen, the credit card holder, and then tried to run away with the cash register before she was able to break it open," said Spruill.

Police say an employee tried to block Aguirre with a trash can. Afterwards, Aguirre spotted someone watching her through the drive-thru window.

"She lunged at the drive-thru window to yell at the customers and ended up breaking out the window of the drive-thru with the hammer," said Spruill.

Aguirre then left with a handful of cash and police say she had her pitbull waiting outside. The duo then ran off and even scaled a few fences.

“She was actually pushing the dog over the fence and then jumping over the fence behind the dog," said Spruill.

Police eventually caught up with Aguirre and her dog.

“During that time, her dog was actually running with the officers thinking that this was a very fun game," said Spruill.

Marlin Bartlett lives nearby.

"Well, she’s probably traveling with the wrong companion there if the dog’s running with the police," he said.

He says the whole situation is just bizarre.

“To me, that’s just plain nuts.”

Police say Aguirre was arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon.