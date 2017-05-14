Sunny skies, warmer temps for your Mother’s Day

OKLAHOMA – Timing is everything in weather, and we sure lucked out this weekend.

I’m expecting another fantastic day for your Sunday with sunny skies, breezy south winds and warmer temps. Look for highs in the 80s today with south winds 12-25 mph and gusty with the stronger winds in western Oklahoma.

A typical severe weather pattern is back later this week with rounds of strong to severe t’storms in the forecast from time to time. Not a washout but certainly the potential for a few significant severe weather days later this week. Between the t’storms windy, warm and humid weather.

It’s springtime in Oklahoma, folks!