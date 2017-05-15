Close call: Video captures distracted driver nearly slamming into Oklahoma trooper during traffic stop

ARDMORE, Okla. – Distracted drivers are putting lives at risk.

That’s the message Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers hope to get across after a close call was captured on a trooper’s dashboard camera.

Officials say a trooper pulled over a distracted driver on southbound I-35, near Ardmore.

During that traffic stop, the on-board camera captured another distracted driver swerving through traffic, almost hitting the trooper.

“We cannot express enough. Slow down, stop any distractions and pay attention when approaching any and all events occurring along the roadway. Our safety is largely dependent on you,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Dwight Durant wrote in the Facebook post.

Amazingly, the SUV did not hit any other vehicles before it drove into the median.

Officials say the trooper didn’t have any time to react before the driver was already back on the road.

“By the time that the smoke cleared and the dust cleared, the guy had already left so we never made contact with him,” Durant told FOX 23.