Co-workers surprise hearing-impaired Oklahoma man by signing ‘Happy Birthday’

LAWTON, Okla. – A group of Chick-fil-A employees went above and beyond to help their hearing-impaired co-worker celebrate his birthday.

“We had the best time learning to sign the “Happy Birthday” song for our fellow team member who suffers from hearing loss. We love you, James, and we are so thankful that you are a part of our team! We look forward to celebrating many more birthdays with you!”

The Chick-fil-A in Lawton, Okla. uploaded video of the sweet surprise to Facebook.

The video has since gone viral, being viewed more than 67,000 times.