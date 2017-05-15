× Cooking with Kyle: Creamy potato salad with fresh dill

OKLAHOMA CITY – This easy recipe has a somewhat unexpected “twist.”

Although it is mayonnaise based, the potatoes are marinated in Italian vinaigrette. Perfect for the Spring and Summer days, it will become a favorite!

3lbs red potatoes, diced

1.5 C chopped celery

1/4 – 1/2 C chopped onion

4 T chopped fresh Dill

3/4 – 1 C mayo

1/2 C Italian Vinaigrette (your favorite recipe or may use bottled)

2 T Dijon Mustard

3 eggs, hard boiled and chopped (optional)

1 t salt

1 t pepper

Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil. Add diced redskin potatoes and cook until tender, but not overdone. Drain potatoes and transfer to a bowl. Toss hot potatoes in vinaigrette. Cover. Refrigerate 6 hours or overnight.

Remove marinated potatoes from refrigerator. Fold in mayo and Dijon. Mix thoroughly. Add additional ingredients. Cover and refrigerate. Allow to sit 4+ hours before serving.