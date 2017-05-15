GRAPHIC: Man carries woman’s severed head and knife into grocery store

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

ESTACADA, Oregon - Sheriff's authorities say a man drenched in blood walked into an Oregon grocery store Sunday afternoon carrying a knife in one hand, and a severed human head in the other.

Once inside the Estacada Thriftway Harvest Market, deputies say the man stabbed an employee.

Co-workers of that employee rushed in and tackled the suspect, pinning him until law enforcement arrived.

A few minutes later, a distraught relative called 911 after finding the body of a woman inside a home in the town of Colton, about 10 miles away.

Police believe she is victim of the man who entered the grocery store and say that the two knew each other.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital after his arrest, while the employee he's accused of stabbing was transported by air.

So far, no names have been released.

The gruesome murder and stabbing come as a huge shock to the small community of 3,000 residents.

"It's really a shame, on Mother's Day too, it's really a sad thing to see on Mother's Day," a resident near the grocery store told KGW-TV.

Estacada Fire Department chaplains were on hand Monday to help grocery store employees and customers affected by the terrifying ordeal.