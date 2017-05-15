“It’s tainted Mother’s Day forever,” New details released 15 years after woman’s body found in Red River

BONHAM, Texas – Jennifer Harris was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2002.

Six days later, the 28-year-old’s naked body was found by a fisherman floating in the Red River.

Investigators classified her death as a ‘violent homicide’ due to the extent of injuries Harris sustained.

Officials say her uterus had somehow been removed.

For more than 15 years, the case has remained unsolved.

“It’s just been 15 years of agonization for the family. It’s tainted Mother’s Day forever,” Jeff Schneider, Jennifer Harris’ uncle, told KXII.

Fannin County Sheriff Mark Johnson said evidence, including a computer and cell phone, have been lost over the years.

“We dusted off the boxes when I came in and we got it out, it was very much in disarray,” Sheriff Johnson said.

The sheriff is now working with the family to come up with a $50,000 reward for anyone with information related to the case.