Man dead after hostage situation turned into standoff in Wewoka

WEWOKA, Okla. – A man is dead after a hostage situation turned into a standoff Monday afternoon.

Monday afternoon, authorities attempted to serve a warrant at a home in Wewoka, near 6th and State Highway 56, when the man barricaded himself inside the home.

Officials said the suspect briefly held a disabled woman hostage. The woman reportedly lived in the home with the suspect.

The woman was eventually let go.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol tactical team was attempting to get the man out of the house when shots were fired.

Around 2:30 p.m., authorities confirmed with KFOR the suspect was killed at the scene.

It is unclear if the man was armed.

Officials plan to release more information at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.