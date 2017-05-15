Officials: Dog bites students after getting into Quail Creek elementary classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Quail Creek Elementary parents received a letter from school administrators last week regarding a bizarre dog attack.

School officials say a dog was able to get into the school and injured two students.

“This morning a dog entered our building and was able to run into a Pre-K classroom and injured two students. School administrators immediately contacted district security and animal control to remove the dog from the property. The students involved sustained minor injuries,” a letter from the school's principal read.

How the dog got inside is unclear, but school officials are talking with the students about practicing animal safety.

They’re also reminding area residents to keep their dogs safely secured at all times.

Making sure this doesn’t happen again is a top priority for the school district. Officials tell us the dog seemed nice but most likely became scared in the classroom.