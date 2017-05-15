× Oklahoma agencies not targeted by ransomware attack

OKLAHOMA CITY – As ransomware cyberattacks caused many companies across the globe to spiral into a panic, local agencies say they experienced no disruptions in service.

The technique of using a computer virus to hold data hostage has been around for decades, ransomware is gaining more notoriety in recent years. But the massive attack that has spread around the world since Friday has taken it to a whole new level.

The latest ransomware attack targeted current and outdated Microsoft Operating Systems.

As the first reports of the ‘Wannacry’ ransomware attacks were spreading, the Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services agency activated teams to make sure state systems were not vulnerable.

“CyberCommand has a specific set of technical and response capabilities to identify and respond to cyberattacks,” said Oklahoma CyberCommand Director Mark Gower. “During the latest global incident, we had zero reports of encryptions and no indicators of a compromised system due to this ransomware.”