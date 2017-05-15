Oklahoma City police investigate after 3-year-old shot in the arm at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating Monday afternoon after a 3-year-old child has been shot in the arm.

They were called just before noon to a home at 2509 S.E. 51st Street.

The 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and listed in good condition.

Police tell us there were three adults and three children in the home at the time.

They were not sure exactly how the 3-year-old was shot.

The other two young children were unharmed and released to their father who does not live in the home.

"It's a blessing that nothing happened to his kids, but I'm still worried about Justin's kids," said Tammy Shaffer, a family friend.

Shaffer said she actually lived in the home for a short time and this is not the first time there's been trouble there.

"A year ago when I lived there, I know prior there was DHS investigation and the children got removed from the home due to I guess the mother and the father, and then all of a sudden the mother got sick and somehow the kids got back in the home," Shaffer said. "I'm very shooken (sic) up should I say. But, I'm very happy that these kids are okay, but I'm worried about the other ones too."

Late Monday afternoon after police got a warrant to search the home, they tell us they found a potentially hazardous device inside.

The bomb squad was called in to investigate that.

No one has been arrested for the injuries to the child.

