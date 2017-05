× Police investigating after 3-year-old shot in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of S.E. 51st St.

Authorities tell NewsChannel 4 that a 3-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, but is expected to be OK.

Officers are still investigating but believe the shooting was an accident.