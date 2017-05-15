× Police investigating after man’s body found in road in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the road in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 12:53 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of S.W. 38th on reports of a man lying in the roadway.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured male who appeared to have been shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.