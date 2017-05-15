Police: Virginia mother, 8-month-old daughter possibly abducted

HAMPTON, Va. – Investigators in Virginia are on high alert following the disappearance of a mother and her 8-month-old daughter.

Officials say 34-year-old Keir Johnson and her 8-month-old daughter, Chloe, were last seen on April 30 at their home.

Family members say Johnson had taken a week off of work for vacation and was planning to take Chloe to the beach.

However, they became concerned when they couldn’t get a hold of Johnson, who is normally in constant contact with family members.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert 10 days later after they say their investigation led them to believe that the pair had been abducted.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult told CBS News that Johnson has no history of running away.

“We were very concerned from the beginning about this situation,” Sult said. “Keir is a very responsible young lady who works and has very close family ties.”

Now, authorities are becoming increasingly concerned after Johnson’s car was found abandoned in Newport News.

However, police say there are still no signs of Keir or Chloe.