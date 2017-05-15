× Proposed measure to increase tax on cigarettes fails to pass Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY – A measure that would increase the tax on cigarettes has failed to pass out of the House of Representatives.

During her ‘State of the State’ address, Fallin asked lawmakers to raise the cigarette tax, adding that smoking claims the lives of Oklahomans and costs the state $1.62 billion in healthcare related expenses.

House Bill 2372 called for a $1.50 per pack tax on cigarettes to raise revenue for several different health organizations.

For the first year, the money raised from the cigarette tax would have gone toward the Health Care Authority Enhancement Fund, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Enhancement Fund, Human Services Enhancement Fund, Oklahoma State University Medical Authority Enhancement Fund and Health Department Enhancement Fund.

After July 1, 2018, 100 percent of the revenue from the cigarette tax would be sent to the Health Care Enhancement Fund.

For months, health care professionals have been pushing lawmakers to approve the tax on cigarettes. They warned that if the cigarette tax failed, more than a dozen hospitals and as many as one in 10 nursing homes may be forced to close.

“I’m currently working with seven hospitals in the state of Oklahoma right now that are living payroll to payroll. Every week, we decide how we can make payroll this week,” Rick Wagner, a CPA working with rural Oklahoma hospitals, told NewsChannel 4 in April.

Advocates said the tax could raise $184 million a year for health care in our state.

However, opponents said it is simply a tax on a low-income segment of the population, and they point out the state could lose revenues along the borders if smokers cross state lines to buy cigarettes and avoid the higher tax.

On Monday afternoon, House Bill 2372 went before the House of Representatives. As the votes began to roll in, it was apparent that the measure was in trouble.

It appears the cigarette tax bill will fail. @kfor pic.twitter.com/37Sr769wLs — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) May 15, 2017

Several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle broke with party lines during the vote, which caused the measure to fail.

In all, 14 Democrats and 20 Republicans voted against the bill.

The final vote was 63 to 34 in favor of the measure. Since it is a revenue bill, it required 76 votes to pass.