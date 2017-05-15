Stay 4Warned: Severe weather expected several days this week

*** SEVERE WEATHER IS EXPECTED SEVERAL DAYS THIS WEEK. STAY 4WARNED. ***

After a weekend of beautiful weather, active weather returns this week.

Highs today will be warmer than yesterday in the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

It will be muggy with a strong south wind.

Storms will fire along the dryline in the panhandles.

Storms will mainly stay confined to the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles today with large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible.

There will be a larger risk of severe weather tomorrow as an upper level trough approaches from the west.

Storms will once again fire along the dryline in the panhandles and push into western Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

The storms will move east into central Oklahoma overnight.

Large hail and damaging risks will be the main threats but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

We will have a break Wednesday afternoon before our next storm arrives.

Severe storms are likely Thursday, especially for the western half of the state.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

The severe weather risk will shift to the eastern half of Oklahoma Friday.

Heavy rain will develop Friday through Sunday and flash flooding will be possible with 3″+ rain in the forecast.

There is another risk of severe storms next Tuesday.

Stay tuned for important updates and make sure your severe weather safety plans are ready to go.