The NBA Playoffs Picture 5/15

In the West, the Conference Finals are in motion.

The San Antonio Spurs led by as much as 25 points in Game 1 in Oracle Arena against the Golden State Warriors, but things changed quickly when Kawhi Leonard was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

Behind 40 points from Steph Curry, and 34 from Kevin Durant, the Warriors stormed back to win Game 1 113-111.

As of Monday, Kawhi Leonard underwent an MRI and is doubtful for Tuesday's Game 2, according to Gregg Popovich.

Meanwhile in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still on pause.

Lebron James and company are eager for some Conference Finals action, but they need to know who they will play first.

The Celtics and Wizards have stretched their series to a seventh game for all the marbles, to be played in Boston on Monday night.

Tipoff for C's and Wizards will be 8 PM ET on TNT.