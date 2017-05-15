Two young boys discover body in woods; death being investigated as suspicious

COLBERT, Okla. – As many families were out enjoying the beautiful weather this weekend, a pair of boys in one Oklahoma town stumbled upon a disturbing scene.

Officials say a 9-year-old and 10-year-old were exploring in the woods in Colbert on Saturday afternoon when they found the body of a man.

“Someone rode up on their four-wheeler asking if we were missing anybody and we said no, because it was a strange question. And he let us know that his two grandsons rolled up on a dead body out in the woods,” Eliesha Henslee told KXII.

Bryan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Steve Nabors says the boys told relatives, who called deputies for help.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they began investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Nabors says that they do not know how long the body had been there, adding that it is too early to identify the victim or determine a cause of death.

Residents in the area were stunned by the discovery in their tight-knit community, saying they are worried about the children who found the body.

“Something that no kid should ever have to come up on, ever,” Henslee said. “I’m sure that they were pretty scared and it’s going to affect them for the rest of their life.”