More customers angry with Midwest City business owner

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Tammy Davis is still waiting on her roof, even though contractor Rich Hanks got paid.

What Davis got was the axe by her insurance company, and now no one will insure her house because of the unfinished roof.

“[I am] very nervous, especially being in Oklahoma,” she said. “I should have gone with my gut instinct.”

Her gut and her insurance was trying to warn her about Hanks and his company, U.S. House Craft Roofing.

We first warned you about them back in 2014.

We pressured Hanks to refund customer Wes Davis’ insurance money, and he did.

There are more allegations and suspensions.

The state agency that regulates roofers yanked his roofing license, and the Oklahoma Insurance Department took immediate action revoking his public adjusting license.

Oklahoma Insurance Department Deputy Commissioner, Buddy Combs, said a roofing contractor cannot negotiate insurance claims for their own roofing jobs.

“If you’re a public adjuster and you own a portion, any portion of that contracting company, that’s when the statute will say you can’t do it,” he said.

Cassie Rabine said Hanks claimed to do it all and offered them a military discount.

“He said, ‘Hey, I fix roofs and I’m a public adjuster,’” Rabine said.

The family said what followed were excuses, delays and water damage.

“It was really stressful because we found out that my mom, in 2015, when my husband deployed, that my mom’s cancer came back, and so I’m helping her, dealing with that, taking care of my son and my husband is gone,” she said.

The Rabines sued Hanks and won.

Hanks didn’t even bother to show up to court.

Monday, Rabine and her attorney, Eva Borghei, showed up to court for the asset hearing hoping to collect on the judgment, only to be stood up again by Hanks.

I asked them if they were surprised Hanks was a no show.

“Not really because the way he has been treating us before and not even trying to respond to my client who is out of pocket for more than $20,000,” Borghei said.

We’ve been trying to get a hold of Hanks through his daughter, who was running a separate roofing company out of this Midwest City office, but the website and phone number are down.

Years ago, Hanks refused to go on-camera with us but told us he was a licensed public adjuster and could negotiate a claim on behalf of a customer as long as he isn’t charging a public adjuster’s fee, which the state told us back then was illegal.

He appears to be out of business now, hanging customers like Davis and Rabine out to dry.

The asset hearing has been rescheduled.

If Hanks fails to show up again, the judge can fine him and issue a warrant for his arrest.

We’ll keep you posted on the case.

Search for a roofing license here.

Search for a public adjuster license here.