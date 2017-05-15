Visitors to Lake Hefner on alert following car break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - While many families enjoy spending their weekends in the sun, one woman says a fun day at the lake ended up costing her thousands.

Lake Hefner is a popular place to exercise, but one resident says it was also the scene of a crime.

She told Oklahoma City police that she parked her car in the parking lot near Louie's Grill and Bar and locked it before going for a walk.

When she returned, she quickly noticed that one window to her SUV was cracked and another was shattered.

She told officers that thieves made off with more than $1,000 worth of goods.

Frequent lake-goers say it is not something they would expect, but have some sage advice for others planning on stopping by the lake.

"If it's worth stealing, maybe it should be left at home or put in the trunk so somebody doesn't see that you left something that would be worth stealing," said Scott Stoner.

If you notice suspicious behavior while at the lake, call Oklahoma City police.