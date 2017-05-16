18-year-old in critical condition after being shot 6 times in Chickasha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - One person has been shot during an early morning shooting that happened right next to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma campus.

It happened early Tuesday morning near the corner of 17th and Alabama Avenue.

"It just shocked me, just really shocked and scared me,” said Jimmie Kinsey, who lives right next to the scene.

Kinsey may have witnessed the getaway.

"I heard a car go scooting by, and I heard the gunshots. I thought that they had fired from the car and everything, and there was a kid on the side. I didn't know whether he had the gun shooting at the car or the car had the gun shooting at him,” Kinsey said.

Right now, the details of what actually happened are unclear. However, police believe this was not random.

Eighteen-year-old Christian Ledford was shot six times, according to family members.

"It's a shame, but I think sometimes people just get skewed. I don't know what it's about. I'm sorry this happened. This is a sleepy little town,” said one Chickasha resident.

Residents said it’s normally a quiet neighborhood. However, some aren’t completely shocked.

"They can happen anywhere now. One person trips out for whatever reason,” said another resident.

According to police, Ledford is in critical condition but is stable.