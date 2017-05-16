× 3 juveniles transported to hospital after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase

NORMAN, Okla. – Three juveniles sustained minor injuries after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

Officials say a police officer attempted a traffic stop near 24th and Beaumont in Norman early Tuesday.

However, police say the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over and led officers on a high-speed chase.

The driver eventually crashed in a field near 24th and Franklin.

Authorities say three juveniles were inside the vehicle and none of them had licenses.

All three were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.