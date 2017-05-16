× Gov. Fallin seeking federal assistance for April storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a series of severe storms left some parts of Oklahoma dealing with winter weather, state leaders are asking for federal assistance.

On Tuesday, Gov. Mary Fallin announced that the state has requested a major disaster declaration for 18 counties impacted by severe weather that occurred between April 28 and May 2.

The declaration includes the following counties:

Adair

Beaver

Caddo

Cherokee

Cimarron

Craig

Delaware

Haskell

Kiowa

Lincoln

Logan

Mayes

Muskogee

Ottawa

Pittsburg

Sequoyah

Texas

Washita.

The storms caused severe flooding, widespread snow, tornadoes and high winds across the state. Damage assessments indicate the storm caused more than $12.7 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

Fallin also requested a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Cherokee and Haskell counties.