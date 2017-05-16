× “He kind of pushed me,” Air Force veteran’s wallet, war medal stolen out of his back pocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Eddie Barnes, 79, served four years in the United States Air Force.

He has a medal in his wallet to remind him of the glory days.

Over the weekend, that wallet was stolen right out of his back pocket.

“A lady getting gas said, ‘Hey, he’s got your billfold,” said Barnes.

Barnes was pumping gas at a gas station on MacArthur and N.W. 10th St. when police say 55-year-old Kervin Gardiner asked Barnes if he needed help pumping his gas.

“I was putting my gas in and he walked right on me and I said, ‘Hey man I got it.’ And next thing I know, he kind of pushed me,” Barnes said.

Barnes said that’s when Gardiner lifted the wallet right out of his pocket and took off down several streets. But he wasn’t going to let him get away.

“So I fired twice at him. I was trying to hit him,” he said.

After firing two shots, Barnes got inside his Jeep and followed the suspect as far as he could.

“I caught up with him. He was running through the houses, so I didn’t want to shoot the houses, so I shot two more times and I missed him,” said Barnes.

Unfortunately, Barnes says Gardiner got away with a few hundred dollars and his ID. But police arrested him earlier this week. Barnes says he’s not afraid to shoot if this happens again.

Barnes did get his wallet back with his I.D. and his war medal. Gardiner was arrested on larceny charges.