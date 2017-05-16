“I’m worried about this kid” – Video shows terrified disabled boy being forced to steal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Michigan - The owner of a Detroit gas station isn't mad at the disabled boy who stole candy from his store, he's mad at the older man who police say made him do it.

"He's forcing him to commit these crimes, and this guy should be ashamed of himself," Mohammad Rustam told WDIV-TV.

At one point, the boy is seen putting his hands in the air and backing away from the man.

Witnesses inside the store say the boy seemed terrified of the older man.

Rustam is offering a $500 reward to find the man who is bullying the disabled boy.

"I talked to the detectives to please help this kid out," Rustam said. "I don't worry about these three or four boxes of candy. I'm worried about this kid."

For the second time in two weeks, Rustam captured surveillance video of the developmentally-disabled boy, who police say appears to be between the ages of 13 and 15, being commanded by a man in his 50's or 60's to steal from the Sunoco gas station.

Police say the older man tells the boy that he has to steal several boxes of candy, then meet him back at the Jeep the man was seen driving.

When the boy did as he was told, the owner of the store had remotely locked the front doors.

The boy panicked and tried to break the glass doors, prompting Rustam to remotely unlock the doors and let the scared boy escape.

Now Detroit Police want everyone to take a good look at the video to help capture the older man behind the crime.

Officers are following some leads after a witness reported the license plate number from the getaway Jeep.