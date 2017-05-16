Logan County Commissioners upset over audit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Logan County Commissioners expressed concern this week over an audit of the Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering District Board.

The board works collectively with counties to get road and bridge projects done efficiently - and operates off taxpayer money.

The audit, though, found numerous questionable expenditures, including a $5,000 donation to The Oklahoma Department of Transportation for their 100 year anniversary.

At least one Logan County commissioner said he did not feel taxpayer money should be used on a party.