Medical Examiner: Edmond business man died of blunt force trauma of the head

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office released the cause of death for a beloved member of the downtown Edmond business community who was found murdered inside his Oklahoma City home in April.

Just after 3 p.m. on April 4th, Oklahoma City police were called to a man’s home in the 4100 block of Cherry Hill Lane in the Greens housing addition.

The owner of McCall’s, Steve Gibson, said he became concerned when 79-year-old Beaux McGlothlin didn’t show up for work.

McGlothlin had worked at the upscale men’s clothing store McCall’s in downtown Edmond for 24 years.

After another employee went to McGlothlin’s home, they called police.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers found McGlothlin dead inside his home.

Police said the man appeared to have been bludgeoned to death.

A medical examiner’s report released Tuesday confirms that information.

The report states that McGlothin’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and his manner of death was homicide.

Evidence at the scene led authorities to 30-year-old Aaron Spottedcorn.

Spottedcorn was arrested on one complaint of first-degree murder, concealing stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Less than a week after his arrest, Spottedcorn was found unresponsive in his jail cell. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier this month, the medical examiner confirmed Spottedcorn committed suicide.

Medical officials say Spottedcorn’s cause of death was asphyxial hanging.