Mother arrested after allegedly abandoning teen daughter in Oklahoma

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A mother was arrested after she allegedly abandoned her teen daughter in Oklahoma.

On May 11, at approximately 1:26 p.m., officials say a deputy with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office saw a 15-year-old girl walking alone along Interstate-35 north bound near Seward Road.

The deputy spoke with the girl who said she was told to get out of her mother’s vehicle after an argument.

The girl told the deputy that her mother, Renee Qualls, then drove away with her 12-year-old brother.

The three were traveling from Texas to Kansas City, Missouri at the time, officials said.

The teen girl said her mother was intoxicated and that she believed her mother was still drinking alcohol while she was driving.

Authorities called Qualls, who reportedly told investigators she was still driving and possibly in Kansas.

During the call, officials said that Qualls was slurring her speech and was incoherent, which led investigators to believe she was intoxicated.

Officials said that Qualls refused to stop her vehicle and would not tell officers where she was located.

Authorities then issued a warrant for Qualls arrest for child neglect.

On May 15, four days after the 15-year-old girl was found walking on the side of the road, the 12-year-old boy was turned over to authorities.

Qualls also turned herself in to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the 15-year-old girl and the 12-year-old boy have been returned to the custody of their father.

Additional charges against Qualls have been presented to the Logan County District Attorney.