Oklahoma City man arrested for allegedly robbing nearly 80-year-old victim

OKLAHOMA CITY – A recent investigation into a shooting ended with an alleged robbery suspect in custody.

On May 13, officers were called to N.W. 10th and MacArthur after witnesses reported seeing a man in a Jeep shooting at another man who was running away from him.

When police caught up with the driver, he told officers that he had been robbed.

According to the arrest affidavit, the nearly 80-year-old victim was filling up his gas tank at a gas station when a man ran behind him and grabbed his wallet from his back pocket.

After his wallet was stolen, the victim says he reached in his console, grabbed a loaded revolver and aimed at the alleged suspect’s feet.

“[Victim] said he didn’t want to shoot anyone else and that’s why he aimed at [suspect’s] feet,” the affidavit read.

The victim told officers that he began following the alleged suspect but couldn’t keep up with him.

Authorities eventually identified the alleged suspect as 55-year-old Kervin Leon Gardiner.

Gardiner was arrested on one complaint of first-degree robbery.

Investigators told the victim that “his actions could have had much more serious consequences.”