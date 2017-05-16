Watch Live: Governor and legislative leaders reach revenue agreement

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook welcomes baby boy

Posted 2:41 pm, May 16, 2017, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Everyone, meet Noah Russell Westbrook.

Born on Tuesday to new parents Nina and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, he’s the slam dunk of belated Mother’s Day gifts.

Noah Russell Westbrook 5.16.17

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

On March 1, Russell announced his triple-double baby was due in May.

Then, on March 25, Nina revealed the baby’s gender – a boy.

Shower fun! 🍩 #donutwall

A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on

She also posted a cute photo of her “babies” just Wednesday.

My babies ❤️

A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on

Now, “our King of the Prairie” has his little prince.

Congratulations, Russ and Nina!

Fans are excited to Thunder Up with the mini MVP soon!

The couple was married in 2015.

Related stories