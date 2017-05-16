Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook welcomes baby boy

OKLAHOMA CITY – Everyone, meet Noah Russell Westbrook.
Born on Tuesday to new parents Nina and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, he’s the slam dunk of belated Mother’s Day gifts.
On March 1, Russell announced his triple-double baby was due in May.
Then, on March 25, Nina revealed the baby’s gender – a boy.
She also posted a cute photo of her “babies” just Wednesday.
Now, “our King of the Prairie” has his little prince.
Congratulations, Russ and Nina!
Fans are excited to Thunder Up with the mini MVP soon!
The couple was married in 2015.
