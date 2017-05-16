Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook welcomes baby boy

OKLAHOMA CITY – Everyone, meet Noah Russell Westbrook.

Born on Tuesday to new parents Nina and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, he’s the slam dunk of belated Mother’s Day gifts.

Noah Russell Westbrook 5.16.17 A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on May 16, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

On March 1, Russell announced his triple-double baby was due in May.

Then, on March 25, Nina revealed the baby’s gender – a boy.

Shower fun! 🍩 #donutwall A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

She also posted a cute photo of her “babies” just Wednesday. My babies ❤️ A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on May 10, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT Now, “our King of the Prairie” has his little prince. Congratulations, Russ and Nina! Fans are excited to Thunder Up with the mini MVP soon! The couple was married in 2015.