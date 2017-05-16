× Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Children’s Car Seat Safety Check Event

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is partnering with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Safe Kids Oklahoma to provide families with free inspections for their child’s car seat and an opportunity to meet Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and see the different vehicles they use, including their helicopter, Bearcat tactical vehicle and cruisers.

The event will also feature Katiebug’s Shaved Ice and children’s games.

The event is free to the public, with certified technicians on-site to show parents how to properly install car seats and check those already installed and an opportunity for children and their parents alike to learn about the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the vehicles they use.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Tourism Information Center, 12229 N I-35 Service Rd. Oklahoma City, OK 73121