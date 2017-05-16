Oklahoma woman believes body of man found in woods is her fiance

COLBERT, Okla. – Although authorities have yet to identify the body of a man who was found in the woods, one woman in says she believes the victim is her fiance.

Officials say a 9-year-old and 10-year-old were exploring in the woods in Colbert on Saturday afternoon when they found the body of a man.

Bryan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Steve Nabors says the boys told relatives, who called deputies for help.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they began investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Nabors says that they do not know how long the body had been there, adding that it is too early to identify the victim or determine a cause of death.

Amanda Neurenberg says she last saw her fiance, Daniel Flores, on May 6 when he told her that he was going to grab something to eat.

“I was thinking maybe he just went off with some friends but when Sunday came around, he didn’t come home. And Monday come around, he still didn’t come home. I knew something had happened,” Neurenberg told KXII.

When she learned that a body had been found nearby, she couldn’t help but think that it may be Flores.

Investigators say the body had tattoos but released no other description of the man.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 924-3000.