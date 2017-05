× One person killed in three-vehicle crash in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident in northwest Oklahoma City overnight.

Around 11 p.m., police say three vehicles crashed near N.W. 10th and Rockwell.

Officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No word on what led up to the crash at this time.