× State authorities release more information on deadly standoff in Wewoka

WEWOKA, Okla. – State authorities have released more information on a deadly standoff in Wewoka.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve two misdemeanors warrants on Keith Chesser at his Wewoka home.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say when Seminole County deputies made contact with Chesser, he barricaded himself inside a detached garage/structure and took a disabled woman hostage. The woman reportedly lived in the home with Chesser.

The woman was freed after about an hour after she complained of an asthma attack.

Wewoka police officers and troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were then called to the scene.

Authorities say Chesser refused surrender and threatened to kill officers.

Around 2 p.m., the OHP Tactical Team introduced gas into the structure.

Chesser immediately exited the building with a loaded compound bow, OHP officials said.

Chesser allegedly took an aggressive stance and aimed the arrow towards the troopers.

That is when OHP troopers shot the standoff suspect.

Initially, authorities told KFOR the suspect was killed at the scene.

However, officials retracted that statement and said the suspect was flown via air ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.

No other information has been released at this time.