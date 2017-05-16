Stay 4Warned: Severe weather expected several days this week

*** SEVERE WEATHER IS EXPECTED SEVERAL DAYS THIS WEEK. STAY 4WARNED. ***

Today will be warm, humid and windy ahead of an upper level trough.

Storms will once again fire along the dryline in the panhandles and push into western Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

The storms will move east into central Oklahoma overnight.

Large hail and damaging risks will be the main threats but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

We will have a break Wednesday afternoon before our next storm arrives.

Severe storms are likely Thursday, especially for the western half of the state.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

The severe weather risk will shift to central and eastern Oklahoma Friday.

Heavy rain will develop Friday through Sunday and flash flooding will be possible with 3″+ rain in the forecast.

There is another risk of severe storms next Tuesday.

Stay tuned for important updates and make sure your severe weather safety plans are ready to go.